Monnet Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 493.82 crore, up 54.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 493.82 crore in December 2018 up 54.09% from Rs. 320.48 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.66 crore in December 2018 up 80.42% from Rs. 396.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2018 up 727.34% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2017.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 30.00 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 152.10% returns over the last 6 months and 5.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Monnet Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|491.61
|417.97
|316.75
|Other Operating Income
|2.21
|1.75
|3.73
|Total Income From Operations
|493.82
|419.72
|320.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|408.68
|374.44
|278.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.01
|-41.44
|-3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.88
|19.03
|24.05
|Depreciation
|55.54
|81.57
|89.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.67
|60.14
|27.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.94
|-74.02
|-96.08
|Other Income
|5.25
|3.31
|1.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.69
|-70.71
|-94.14
|Interest
|48.97
|16.04
|302.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.66
|-86.75
|-396.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,772.81
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.66
|-2,859.56
|-396.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.66
|-2,859.56
|-396.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.66
|-2,859.56
|-396.60
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|200.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-103.60
|-19.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-103.60
|-19.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-103.60
|-19.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-103.60
|-19.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited