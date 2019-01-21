Monnet Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 493.82 crore, up 54.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 493.82 crore in December 2018 up 54.09% from Rs. 320.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.66 crore in December 2018 up 80.42% from Rs. 396.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2018 up 727.34% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2017.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 30.00 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 152.10% returns over the last 6 months and 5.63% over the last 12 months.