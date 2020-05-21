Monnet Ispat Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 617.31 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 617.31 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 532.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.48 crore in March 2020 up 30.25% from Rs. 149.80 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2020 up 150.64% from Rs. 36.22 crore in March 2019.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 11.80 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -45.50% over the last 12 months.
|Monnet Ispat
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|613.75
|570.17
|530.56
|Other Operating Income
|3.56
|13.15
|2.26
|Total Income From Operations
|617.31
|583.32
|532.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|589.84
|396.79
|580.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-147.98
|74.44
|-165.90
|Power & Fuel
|67.66
|52.39
|72.55
|Employees Cost
|25.56
|29.31
|30.03
|Depreciation
|57.36
|53.80
|51.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.83
|55.05
|59.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.96
|-78.46
|-95.04
|Other Income
|12.94
|4.17
|7.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.02
|-74.29
|-87.78
|Interest
|65.46
|63.41
|44.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.48
|-137.70
|-132.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-17.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.48
|-137.70
|-149.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.48
|-137.70
|-149.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-104.48
|-137.70
|-149.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-104.48
|-137.71
|-149.80
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-2.93
|-3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-2.93
|-3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-2.93
|-3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-2.93
|-3.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:08 am