Monnet Ispat Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 617.31 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.31 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 532.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.48 crore in March 2020 up 30.25% from Rs. 149.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2020 up 150.64% from Rs. 36.22 crore in March 2019.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 11.80 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -45.50% over the last 12 months.