Monnet Ispat Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 583.32 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.32 crore in December 2019 up 18.12% from Rs. 493.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.71 crore in December 2019 down 71.47% from Rs. 80.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.49 crore in December 2019 down 167.22% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2018.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 14.20 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -62.18% over the last 12 months.