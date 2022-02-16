Mohota Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 99.8% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021 up 29.45% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 100.81% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Mohota Ind shares closed at 6.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)