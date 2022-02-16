Mohota Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.8% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohota Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 99.8% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021 up 29.45% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 100.81% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.
Mohota Ind shares closed at 6.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Mohota Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.06
|2.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.06
|2.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.26
|2.90
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.75
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.13
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-1.07
|-2.14
|Other Income
|0.04
|-0.04
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-1.11
|-2.00
|Interest
|2.11
|2.10
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-3.21
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.84
|-3.21
|-4.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.84
|-3.21
|-4.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.84
|-3.21
|-4.03
|Equity Share Capital
|14.71
|14.71
|14.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.18
|-2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.18
|-2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.18
|-2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.18
|-2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited