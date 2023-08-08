English
    Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitsu Chem Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore in June 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 84.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2023 down 73.85% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

    Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

    Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 181.45 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.

    Mitsu Chem Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.7283.2084.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.7283.2084.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.6753.5456.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.171.08-2.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.705.375.02
    Depreciation1.421.391.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4915.6415.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.616.188.17
    Other Income0.27-0.030.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.886.158.31
    Interest2.042.021.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.844.146.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.844.146.68
    Tax0.490.841.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.353.305.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.353.305.16
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.734.27
    Diluted EPS1.122.734.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.734.27
    Diluted EPS1.122.734.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
