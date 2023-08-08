Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore in June 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 84.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2023 down 73.85% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 181.45 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.