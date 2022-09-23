Midhani: A play on higher spending in defence, space and railway

Highlights Decent order booking provide visibility Majority of the capex completed, except for a joint venture project Dividend payout likely to be maintained at 30-35 percent Investors with a long term view can accumulate Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani; CMP: Rs 220; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,125 crore) is a leading manufacturer of special steel, titanium alloys, and super alloys catering mainly to the defence, space and energy segments. The promoter (government of India) owns a 74 percent stake and institutions own 15 percent in the company,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Powell’s hard talk signals tough times ahead
Sep 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth story around unstable global economy, Russia renews attack on Ukraine, RBI blamed for drop in liquidity, top 1 percent own over 40 percent of India's wealth, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers