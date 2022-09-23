Midhani: A play on higher spending in defence, space and railway

Representational image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent order booking provide visibility Majority of the capex completed, except for a joint venture project Dividend payout likely to be maintained at 30-35 percent Investors with a long term view can accumulate Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani; CMP: Rs 220; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,125 crore) is a leading manufacturer of special steel, titanium alloys, and super alloys catering mainly to the defence, space and energy segments. The promoter (government of India) owns a 74 percent stake and institutions own 15 percent in the company,...