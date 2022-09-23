English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Midhani: A play on higher spending in defence, space and railway

    Higher revenue growth, healthy margins likely to be maintained in the near term

    Nandish Shah
    September 23, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Midhani: A play on higher spending in defence, space and railway

    Representational image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Decent order booking provide visibility Majority of the capex completed, except for a joint venture project Dividend payout likely to be maintained at 30-35 percent Investors with a long term view can accumulate Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani; CMP: Rs 220; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,125 crore) is a leading manufacturer of special steel, titanium alloys, and super alloys catering mainly to the defence, space and energy segments. The promoter (government of India) owns a 74 percent stake and institutions own 15 percent in the company,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Powell’s hard talk signals tough times ahead

      Sep 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth story around unstable global economy, Russia renews attack on Ukraine, RBI blamed for drop in liquidity, top 1 percent own over 40 percent of India's wealth, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers