Mercator Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 266.94 crore, up 30.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercator are:
Net Sales at Rs 266.94 crore in December 2018 up 30.9% from Rs. 203.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 427.35 crore in December 2018 down 305.86% from Rs. 105.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2018 down 448.41% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2017.
Mercator shares closed at 7.85 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.71% returns over the last 6 months and -78.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mercator
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|266.94
|221.80
|203.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|266.94
|221.80
|203.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.19
|10.98
|4.85
|Depreciation
|40.56
|47.74
|47.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|504.60
|140.39
|218.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-289.41
|22.69
|-66.12
|Other Income
|160.72
|1.64
|2.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-128.69
|24.33
|-63.14
|Interest
|32.47
|49.43
|41.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-161.16
|-25.10
|-104.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-161.16
|-25.10
|-104.28
|Tax
|8.55
|7.41
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-169.71
|-32.51
|-105.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-280.06
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-449.77
|-32.51
|-105.29
|Minority Interest
|22.42
|-10.85
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-427.35
|-43.36
|-105.29
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.13
|-1.44
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-14.13
|-1.44
|-3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.13
|-1.44
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-14.13
|-1.44
|-3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited