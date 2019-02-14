Mercator Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 266.94 crore, up 30.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.94 crore in December 2018 up 30.9% from Rs. 203.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 427.35 crore in December 2018 down 305.86% from Rs. 105.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2018 down 448.41% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2017.

Mercator shares closed at 7.85 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.71% returns over the last 6 months and -78.55% over the last 12 months.