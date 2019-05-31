Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.90 crore, down 46.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.90 crore in March 2019 down 46.6% from Rs. 368.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.34 crore in March 2019 down 288.41% from Rs. 44.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.12 crore in March 2019 down 213.78% from Rs. 82.72 crore in March 2018.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.57% returns over the last 6 months and -89.68% over the last 12 months.