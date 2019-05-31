Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.90 crore, down 46.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 196.90 crore in March 2019 down 46.6% from Rs. 368.71 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.34 crore in March 2019 down 288.41% from Rs. 44.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.12 crore in March 2019 down 213.78% from Rs. 82.72 crore in March 2018.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.57% returns over the last 6 months and -89.68% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.65
|270.36
|367.75
|Other Operating Income
|1.25
|0.64
|0.96
|Total Income From Operations
|196.90
|271.00
|368.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|114.25
|278.17
|83.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.60
|24.19
|22.33
|Depreciation
|2.43
|2.51
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|181.06
|122.46
|230.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-124.46
|-156.32
|29.51
|Other Income
|27.90
|32.90
|49.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-96.55
|-123.42
|79.43
|Interest
|75.79
|69.88
|140.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-172.34
|-193.30
|-61.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-172.34
|-193.30
|-61.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|-16.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-172.34
|-193.30
|-44.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-172.34
|-193.30
|-44.37
|Equity Share Capital
|172.15
|172.15
|158.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.12
|-9.11
|-3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.12
|-9.11
|-3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.12
|-9.11
|-3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.12
|-9.11
|-3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited