    Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore in March 2023 down 16.76% from Rs. 108.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 228.98 crore in March 2023 down 114.08% from Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.72% from Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.34111.31108.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.34111.31108.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.8362.4393.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.23-4.89-6.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9315.6217.77
    Depreciation2.022.753.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.04131.4591.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-89.71-96.04-91.27
    Other Income2.3718.5929.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.34-77.45-61.63
    Interest173.41600.4314.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-260.75-677.88-76.21
    Exceptional Items101.64-77.74-30.75
    P/L Before Tax-159.11-755.62-106.96
    Tax62.14----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-221.25-755.62-106.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-221.25-755.62-106.96
    Minority Interest-7.74-0.31--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-228.98-755.93-106.96
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.82-35.73-4.67
    Diluted EPS-10.82-35.73-4.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.82-35.73-4.67
    Diluted EPS-10.82-35.73-4.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023 11:33 am