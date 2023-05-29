Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore in March 2023 down 16.76% from Rs. 108.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 228.98 crore in March 2023 down 114.08% from Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.72% from Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.