Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore in March 2023 down 16.76% from Rs. 108.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 228.98 crore in March 2023 down 114.08% from Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.72% from Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.34
|111.31
|108.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.34
|111.31
|108.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.83
|62.43
|93.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.23
|-4.89
|-6.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.93
|15.62
|17.77
|Depreciation
|2.02
|2.75
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.04
|131.45
|91.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-89.71
|-96.04
|-91.27
|Other Income
|2.37
|18.59
|29.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.34
|-77.45
|-61.63
|Interest
|173.41
|600.43
|14.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-260.75
|-677.88
|-76.21
|Exceptional Items
|101.64
|-77.74
|-30.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-159.11
|-755.62
|-106.96
|Tax
|62.14
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-221.25
|-755.62
|-106.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-221.25
|-755.62
|-106.96
|Minority Interest
|-7.74
|-0.31
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-228.98
|-755.93
|-106.96
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.82
|-35.73
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-10.82
|-35.73
|-4.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.82
|-35.73
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-10.82
|-35.73
|-4.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited