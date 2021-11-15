Max Ventures an Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 43.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in September 2021 down 43.93% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021 down 109.86% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021 down 78.84% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2020.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 151.80 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.05% returns over the last 6 months and 298.43% over the last 12 months.