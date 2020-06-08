Max Ventures an Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore in March 2020 up 10.77% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020 down 29.89% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020 up 38.79% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2019.

Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2019.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 33.10 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.41% over the last 12 months.