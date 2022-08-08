Max Ventures an Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, down 92.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in June 2022 down 92.89% from Rs. 384.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 23.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2022 down 83.88% from Rs. 92.53 crore in June 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 103.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.