Max Healthcare: We are trimming our optimism

Max Labs' EBITDA turned positive for the first time in the past six quarters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Good operational and financial performance in Q1FY24 ARPOB, clinical mix, and new capacity supported Q1 growth Expansion plans remain on track Trading at peak valuation multiples Max Healthcare (Max; CMP: Rs 560; M Cap: Rs 54,350 crore) has reported a good set of numbers for Q1FY24. SBUs (strategic business units) – Max Labs and Max @Home – also continue to improve their operational performance. We believe Max is likely to benefit from its capacity expansion. However, we think that many of the incremental opportunities...