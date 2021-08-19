Master Trust Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, up 70.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in June 2021 up 70.17% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021 up 439.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2021 up 120.95% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Master Trust shares closed at 112.05 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 353.64% returns over the last 6 months and 460.25% over the last 12 months.