MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.93 crore, up 49.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 280.93 crore in March 2023 up 49.44% from Rs. 187.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.26 crore in March 2023 up 31.01% from Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.47 crore in March 2023 up 44.85% from Rs. 153.59 crore in March 2022.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.86 in March 2022.
|MAS Financial S shares closed at 731.35 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.93
|262.40
|187.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.93
|262.40
|187.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.01
|18.06
|13.94
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.70
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|18.37
|14.22
|3.84
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.42
|26.49
|17.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|220.37
|202.93
|152.36
|Other Income
|1.34
|0.76
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|221.71
|203.69
|153.06
|Interest
|149.62
|133.16
|95.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|72.09
|70.53
|57.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|72.09
|70.53
|57.95
|Tax
|15.27
|17.78
|14.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.82
|52.74
|43.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.82
|52.74
|43.44
|Minority Interest
|-0.56
|-0.64
|-0.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.26
|52.10
|42.94
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.29
|9.53
|7.86
|Diluted EPS
|10.29
|9.53
|7.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.29
|9.53
|7.86
|Diluted EPS
|10.29
|9.53
|7.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited