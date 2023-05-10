English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.93 crore, up 49.44% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 280.93 crore in March 2023 up 49.44% from Rs. 187.99 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.26 crore in March 2023 up 31.01% from Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.47 crore in March 2023 up 44.85% from Rs. 153.59 crore in March 2022.
    MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.86 in March 2022.MAS Financial S shares closed at 731.35 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.
    MAS Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.93262.40187.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.93262.40187.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0118.0613.94
    Depreciation0.760.700.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies18.3714.223.84
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4226.4917.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.37202.93152.36
    Other Income1.340.760.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.71203.69153.06
    Interest149.62133.1695.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.0970.5357.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.0970.5357.95
    Tax15.2717.7814.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8252.7443.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8252.7443.44
    Minority Interest-0.56-0.64-0.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.2652.1042.94
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.299.537.86
    Diluted EPS10.299.537.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.299.537.86
    Diluted EPS10.299.537.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #MAS Financial S #MAS Financial Services #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm