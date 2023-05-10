MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.93 crore, up 49.44% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 280.93 262.40 187.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 280.93 262.40 187.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.01 18.06 13.94 Depreciation 0.76 0.70 0.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 18.37 14.22 3.84 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.42 26.49 17.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.37 202.93 152.36 Other Income 1.34 0.76 0.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.71 203.69 153.06 Interest 149.62 133.16 95.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.09 70.53 57.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 72.09 70.53 57.95 Tax 15.27 17.78 14.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.82 52.74 43.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.82 52.74 43.44 Minority Interest -0.56 -0.64 -0.49 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.26 52.10 42.94 Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.29 9.53 7.86 Diluted EPS 10.29 9.53 7.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.29 9.53 7.86 Diluted EPS 10.29 9.53 7.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited