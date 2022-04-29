Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results | Key Takeaways

The four-wheeler manufacturer reported a 57.7 percent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,839 crore.For the full year period, however, PAT declined by 12.3 percent to Rs 3,766 crore as compared Rs 4,230 crore reported in the previous financial year.
The company recorded standalone net sales of Rs 25,514 crore for the quarter, registering an on year growth of 11.1 percent compared to sales of Rs 22,188 crore registered during the same period last year.For the full year, the growth in sales stood at 26 percent at Rs 83,798 crore as compared to Rs 66,562 crore achieved during FY21.
Operating EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the quarter jumped 42.4 percent on year to Rs 1,780 crore as compared to Rs 1,250 crore in the same period last year.
EBIT margin for the quarter at 7 percent was higher by 160 bps over the last year’s quarter.
On a sequential basis, the EBIT margins improved by a healthy 290 bps from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Consolidated PAT grew 51 percent on year to Rs 1,876 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 1,241 crore last year. On a sequential basis, the consolidated profit inched up 80 percent from Rs 1,042 crore earned during the October – December period.
For the full-year period from April – March 2022, the consolidated PAT witnessed a decline of 12 percent at Rs 3,879 crore compared to a profit of Rs 4,389 crore achieved during FY21.
The consolidated revenues rose 11 percent on year to Rs 26,749 crore as compared to Rs 24,035 crore registered in the year ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue came in higher by 15 percent from the previous quarter.
Total sales volume for the quarter stood at 488,830 units, which was 0.7 percent lower compared to the same quarter last year. Domestic volumes at 420,376 declined 8 percent on year, while the company achieved highest ever quarterly export sales t 68,454 units.
During the full year, the company sold 1,652,653 units, a growth of 13.4 percent compared to last year.Domestic volumes increased 3.9 percent to 1,414,277 units, while the company recorded its highest ever sales in the export market at 238,386 units compared to 96,139 units last year.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes