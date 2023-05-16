Market Live: Auto Rally Speeds Up Post Q4 Earnings; Airtel Q4 Today| PVR Inox, Berger In Focus
Nifty conquers the 18,400 mark to hit a five-month high, while the Nifty Bank notches a record close. Are the markets poised to hit fresh highs soon? Meanwhile, autos have hit the fast lane with major carmakers reporting stellar set of numbers for the fourth quarter. How should one play auto stocks post earnings. Moneycontrol Pro’s Nitin Agrawal shares some insights. We discuss the market setup and stocks like PVR Inox, Berger Paints & Coromandel International with Milan Vaishnav, Gemstone Equity Research. Watch!
May 16, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST