Maral Overseas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.08 crore, down 25.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 147.08 crore in March 2020 down 25.17% from Rs. 196.54 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020 down 1461.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2020 down 129.81% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2019.
Maral Overseas shares closed at 12.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -43.11% over the last 12 months.
|Maral Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.08
|166.80
|196.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|147.08
|166.80
|196.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.05
|103.79
|131.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.71
|-0.41
|3.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.57
|24.93
|23.00
|Depreciation
|6.09
|5.97
|5.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.02
|32.56
|31.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.00
|-0.04
|2.11
|Other Income
|4.13
|2.62
|4.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.87
|2.58
|7.02
|Interest
|3.38
|3.59
|5.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.25
|-1.01
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.25
|-1.01
|1.86
|Tax
|-0.45
|0.44
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.80
|-1.45
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.80
|-1.45
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-0.35
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-0.35
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-0.35
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-0.35
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am