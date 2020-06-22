Maral Overseas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.08 crore, down 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.08 crore in March 2020 down 25.17% from Rs. 196.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020 down 1461.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2020 down 129.81% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2019.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 12.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -43.11% over the last 12 months.