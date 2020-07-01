Manjeera Const Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore, down 25.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore in March 2020 down 25.71% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020 down 51.73% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2020 up 21.29% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

Manjeera Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2019.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)