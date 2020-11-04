Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 688.74 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.74 crore in September 2020 down 5.75% from Rs. 730.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2020 up 79.26% from Rs. 22.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.57 crore in September 2020 up 18.48% from Rs. 80.66 crore in September 2019.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2019.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 31.70 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.09% over the last 12 months.