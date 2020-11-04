172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mangalore-chem-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-688-74-crore-down-5-75-y-o-y-6064161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 688.74 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 688.74 crore in September 2020 down 5.75% from Rs. 730.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2020 up 79.26% from Rs. 22.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.57 crore in September 2020 up 18.48% from Rs. 80.66 crore in September 2019.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2019.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 31.70 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.09% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations688.74529.79730.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations688.74529.79730.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials327.89287.56396.99
Purchase of Traded Goods105.0939.5321.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.6626.8656.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.8717.1617.85
Depreciation10.9011.4511.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses137.61108.66164.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.7238.5762.59
Other Income7.955.556.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.6744.1269.20
Interest21.7926.4632.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.8817.6636.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.8817.6636.95
Tax22.316.6514.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.5611.0122.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.5611.0122.63
Equity Share Capital118.55118.55118.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.420.931.91
Diluted EPS3.420.931.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.420.931.91
Diluted EPS3.420.931.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

