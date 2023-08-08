Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 958.03 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.03 crore in June 2023 down 6.19% from Rs. 1,021.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.29 crore in June 2023 up 116.16% from Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.68 crore in June 2023 up 79.72% from Rs. 68.82 crore in June 2022.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2022.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 106.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.87% over the last 12 months.