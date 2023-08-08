English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 958.03 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 958.03 crore in June 2023 down 6.19% from Rs. 1,021.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.29 crore in June 2023 up 116.16% from Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.68 crore in June 2023 up 79.72% from Rs. 68.82 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2022.

    Mangalore Chem shares closed at 106.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.87% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations958.031,163.621,021.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations958.031,163.621,021.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials545.02527.81583.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods448.53163.910.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-429.3748.49141.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3215.6118.42
    Depreciation17.2116.8912.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.23279.85209.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.10111.0654.45
    Other Income7.3711.361.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.47122.4256.28
    Interest30.3430.7319.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.1291.6936.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.1291.6936.80
    Tax26.8423.8114.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.2967.8822.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.2967.8822.80
    Equity Share Capital118.55118.55118.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.165.731.92
    Diluted EPS4.165.731.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.165.731.92
    Diluted EPS4.165.731.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Mangalore Chem #Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!