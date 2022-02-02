Mangalore Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 761.70 crore, up 132.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 761.70 crore in December 2021 up 132.88% from Rs. 327.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021 up 3786.3% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.64 crore in December 2021 up 132.83% from Rs. 30.34 crore in December 2020.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 79.60 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.