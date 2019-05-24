Mandhana Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.59 crore, up 7.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mandhana Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.59 crore in March 2019 up 7.88% from Rs. 79.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2019 up 56.95% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 down 237.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.
Mandhana Ind shares closed at 2.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Mandhana Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.59
|81.59
|79.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.59
|81.59
|79.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.07
|32.05
|18.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.73
|-7.79
|10.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.82
|17.89
|20.12
|Depreciation
|9.31
|9.95
|9.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.24
|38.10
|31.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.12
|-8.61
|-11.20
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.44
|3.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.82
|-8.17
|-8.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.83
|-8.17
|-58.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.83
|-8.17
|-58.52
|Tax
|10.45
|-2.74
|-9.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.28
|-5.43
|-49.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.28
|-5.43
|-49.43
|Equity Share Capital
|33.12
|33.12
|33.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1,000.15
|-981.05
|-957.26
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-1.68
|-14.92
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-1.68
|-14.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-1.68
|-14.92
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-1.68
|-14.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited