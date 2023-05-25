English
    Manali Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore, down 19.41% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore in March 2023 down 19.41% from Rs. 413.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 100.61% from Rs. 73.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2023 down 89.71% from Rs. 110.12 crore in March 2022.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 72.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.52237.70413.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.52237.70413.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.87174.90214.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.92-3.2830.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9314.8118.31
    Depreciation6.515.755.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.7247.0948.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-1.5797.69
    Other Income5.256.507.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.824.93104.77
    Interest2.403.263.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.421.66101.20
    Exceptional Items-----2.86
    P/L Before Tax2.421.6698.34
    Tax2.87-1.4824.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.453.1573.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.453.1573.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.453.1573.93
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.184.30
    Diluted EPS-0.030.184.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.184.30
    Diluted EPS-0.030.184.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm