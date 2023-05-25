Manali Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore, down 19.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore in March 2023 down 19.41% from Rs. 413.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 100.61% from Rs. 73.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2023 down 89.71% from Rs. 110.12 crore in March 2022.
Manali Petro shares closed at 72.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.
|Manali Petrochemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|333.52
|237.70
|413.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|333.52
|237.70
|413.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|236.87
|174.90
|214.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.92
|-3.28
|30.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.93
|14.81
|18.31
|Depreciation
|6.51
|5.75
|5.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.72
|47.09
|48.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-1.57
|97.69
|Other Income
|5.25
|6.50
|7.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.82
|4.93
|104.77
|Interest
|2.40
|3.26
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.42
|1.66
|101.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.86
|P/L Before Tax
|2.42
|1.66
|98.34
|Tax
|2.87
|-1.48
|24.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|3.15
|73.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|3.15
|73.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.45
|3.15
|73.93
|Equity Share Capital
|86.03
|86.03
|86.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.18
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.18
|4.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.18
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.18
|4.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited