Manali Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore, down 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.52 crore in March 2023 down 19.41% from Rs. 413.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 100.61% from Rs. 73.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2023 down 89.71% from Rs. 110.12 crore in March 2022.

Manali Petro shares closed at 72.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.