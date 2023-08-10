Manaksia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.77 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.77 crore in June 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 30.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2023 down 94.42% from Rs. 79.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 94.9% from Rs. 105.38 crore in June 2022.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.18 in June 2022.

Manaksia shares closed at 135.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 72.51% over the last 12 months.