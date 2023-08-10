English
    Manaksia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.77 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.77 crore in June 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 30.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2023 down 94.42% from Rs. 79.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 94.9% from Rs. 105.38 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.18 in June 2022.

    Manaksia shares closed at 135.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 72.51% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.7760.6230.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.7760.6230.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.3353.5327.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.971.170.90
    Depreciation0.040.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.921.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.084.030.70
    Other Income2.267.51104.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.3311.54105.32
    Interest0.280.270.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0511.28105.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0511.28105.30
    Tax0.600.7125.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4510.5779.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4510.5779.79
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.5112.18
    Diluted EPS0.681.5112.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.5112.18
    Diluted EPS0.681.5112.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

