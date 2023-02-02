English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Man Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 456.86 crore, up 54.07% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 456.86 crore in December 2022 up 54.07% from Rs. 296.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in December 2022 up 160.26% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.79 crore in December 2022 up 173.05% from Rs. 52.66 crore in December 2021.
    Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.Man Infra shares closed at 73.75 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -36.67% over the last 12 months.
    Man Infraconstruction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations456.86401.26296.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations456.86401.26296.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.0088.6660.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.4220.6071.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6416.3114.68
    Depreciation3.022.842.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.76181.75105.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.8591.0941.83
    Other Income14.9212.668.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.77103.7550.11
    Interest15.2114.7614.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.5688.9935.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.5688.9935.88
    Tax36.0626.85-0.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.5062.1436.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.5062.1436.81
    Minority Interest---9.77-5.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.100.923.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.6153.2834.81
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2574.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.430.94
    Diluted EPS2.281.430.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.430.94
    Diluted EPS2.281.430.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited