Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 953.73 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.73 crore in December 2020 up 11.16% from Rs. 858.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2020 down 0.63% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.57 crore in December 2020 up 16.03% from Rs. 41.86 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2019.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 456.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.25% returns over the last 6 months and 11.00% over the last 12 months.