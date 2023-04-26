Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,072.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 106.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.55 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2022.
Mahindra Logist shares closed at 363.75 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,272.51
|1,329.55
|1,072.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,272.51
|1,329.55
|1,072.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|2.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|--
|1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|98.13
|94.48
|76.58
|Depreciation
|55.25
|49.80
|37.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,109.82
|1,172.33
|936.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.47
|12.94
|17.57
|Other Income
|3.83
|5.58
|5.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.30
|18.52
|23.26
|Interest
|16.93
|14.97
|9.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.63
|3.55
|14.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.63
|3.55
|14.19
|Tax
|-4.83
|1.88
|3.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|1.67
|11.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|1.67
|11.11
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|0.28
|1.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.23
|-0.56
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.82
|1.39
|12.23
|Equity Share Capital
|71.98
|71.97
|71.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.19
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.19
|1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.19
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.19
|1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited