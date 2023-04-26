English
    Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,072.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 106.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.55 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra Logist shares closed at 363.75 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,272.511,329.551,072.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,272.511,329.551,072.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--2.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.83--1.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.1394.4876.58
    Depreciation55.2549.8037.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,109.821,172.33936.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4712.9417.57
    Other Income3.835.585.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3018.5223.26
    Interest16.9314.979.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.633.5514.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.633.5514.19
    Tax-4.831.883.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.201.6711.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.201.6711.11
    Minority Interest0.210.281.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.23-0.560.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.821.3912.23
    Equity Share Capital71.9871.9771.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.191.70
    Diluted EPS-0.110.191.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.191.70
    Diluted EPS-0.110.191.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Logist #Mahindra Logistics #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am