Mahashree Trad Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 694% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 620% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.