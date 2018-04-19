Mahanagar Gas Q4 PAT seen up 13.8% YoY to Rs. 113 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs. 113 crore up 13.8% year-on-year (down 8.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 578 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 186 crore.

