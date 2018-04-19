Lumax Auto Q4 PAT seen up 89.4% YoY to Rs. 10 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Lumax Auto to report net profit at Rs. 10 crore up 89.4% year-on-year (up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 270 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 97.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.