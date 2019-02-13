Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore, up 27.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.70 crore in December 2018 up 27.42% from Rs. 39.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2018 down 8.95% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2018 down 19.1% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2017.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2017.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 90.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.38% returns over the last 6 months and -59.56% over the last 12 months.