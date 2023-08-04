LIC Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,746.51 crore, up 27.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,746.51 crore in June 2023 up 27.64% from Rs. 5,285.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,323.66 crore in June 2023 up 43.02% from Rs. 925.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,161.66 crore in June 2023 up 28.5% from Rs. 4,795.09 crore in June 2022.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 24.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.82 in June 2022.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 394.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.