Liberty Shoes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.41 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.41 crore in December 2020 down 1.88% from Rs. 150.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2020 up 299.41% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2020 up 75.42% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2019.

Liberty Shoes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 143.70 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.