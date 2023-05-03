English
    LG Balakrishnan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 523.02 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 523.02 crore in March 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 558.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 63.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.57 crore in March 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2022.

    LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.24 in March 2022.

    LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 820.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 28.50% over the last 12 months.

    LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations523.02581.03558.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations523.02581.03558.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.76292.30271.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.31-29.39-10.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.2584.9871.98
    Depreciation20.2119.8820.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.21126.17121.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2887.1084.28
    Other Income8.085.953.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3693.0587.61
    Interest2.321.722.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.0491.3484.97
    Exceptional Items8.031.515.02
    P/L Before Tax83.0692.8589.99
    Tax28.5420.6526.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.5272.2063.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.5272.2063.59
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.05-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.4072.1563.53
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3322.9820.24
    Diluted EPS17.3322.9820.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3322.9820.24
    Diluted EPS17.3322.9820.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 3, 2023