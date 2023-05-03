LG Balakrishnan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 523.02 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.02 crore in March 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 558.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 63.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.57 crore in March 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2022.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.24 in March 2022.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 820.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 28.50% over the last 12 months.