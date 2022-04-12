English
    Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

    April 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore in March 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 39.10 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 224.96% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2021.

    Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

    Lasa Supergener shares closed at 62.35 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.73% over the last 12 months.

    Lasa Supergenerics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.2115.7439.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.2115.7439.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.247.7118.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.544.471.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.341.953.45
    Depreciation3.483.593.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.172.796.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.45-4.775.15
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.46-4.765.15
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.45-4.775.12
    Exceptional Items4.04----
    P/L Before Tax11.50-4.775.12
    Tax-0.79-0.051.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.28-4.713.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.28-4.713.78
    Equity Share Capital40.6740.6740.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.02-1.160.93
    Diluted EPS3.02-1.160.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.02-1.160.93
    Diluted EPS3.02-1.160.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lasa Supergener #Lasa Supergenerics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
