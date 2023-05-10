English
    Larsen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58,335.15 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58,335.15 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 52,850.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,986.78 crore in March 2023 up 10.11% from Rs. 3,620.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,573.86 crore in March 2023 up 7.64% from Rs. 7,036.11 crore in March 2022.

    Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 28.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.77 in March 2022.

    Larsen shares closed at 2,374.35 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 47.66% over the last 12 months.

    Larsen & Toubro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58,335.1546,389.7252,850.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58,335.1546,389.7252,850.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,018.274,660.314,987.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods175.45374.50255.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.37-694.92185.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,981.099,532.507,968.34
    Depreciation853.50825.18769.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2,033.922,396.602,153.51
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33,227.1025,047.6930,779.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,979.454,247.865,751.16
    Other Income740.91755.03515.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,720.365,002.896,266.75
    Interest813.00802.45705.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,907.364,200.445,561.65
    Exceptional Items--135.99--
    P/L Before Tax5,907.364,336.435,561.65
    Tax1,460.621,270.501,554.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,446.743,065.934,006.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,446.743,065.934,006.66
    Minority Interest-471.80-505.54-517.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.84-7.47131.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,986.782,552.923,620.69
    Equity Share Capital281.10281.07281.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3718.1725.77
    Diluted EPS28.3518.1525.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3718.1725.77
    Diluted EPS28.3518.1525.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

