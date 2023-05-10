Larsen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58,335.15 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58,335.15 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 52,850.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,986.78 crore in March 2023 up 10.11% from Rs. 3,620.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,573.86 crore in March 2023 up 7.64% from Rs. 7,036.11 crore in March 2022.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 28.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.77 in March 2022.

Larsen shares closed at 2,374.35 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 47.66% over the last 12 months.