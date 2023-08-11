English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lambodhara Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lambodhara Textile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore in June 2023 down 10.64% from Rs. 56.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 68% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 down 33.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

    Lambodhara Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.19 in June 2022.

    Lambodhara Text shares closed at 142.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 59.66% over the last 12 months.

    Lambodhara Textile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.2044.9156.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.2044.9156.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.7024.6027.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.166.768.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-1.85-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.162.923.74
    Depreciation2.622.031.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.597.797.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.242.656.61
    Other Income1.310.780.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.543.437.39
    Interest0.511.110.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.032.327.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.032.327.26
    Tax1.311.961.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.720.365.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.720.365.38
    Equity Share Capital5.195.195.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.355.19
    Diluted EPS1.660.355.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.355.19
    Diluted EPS1.660.355.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lambodhara Text #Lambodhara Textile #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!