Lambodhara Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore in June 2023 down 10.64% from Rs. 56.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 68% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 down 33.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

Lambodhara Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.19 in June 2022.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 142.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 59.66% over the last 12 months.