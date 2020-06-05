App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T to post Q4 numbers today; COVID-19 impact, FY21 outlook key things to watch for

Brokerages expect double-digit decline in March quarter order inflow due to lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro is expected to see marginal fall in March quarter consolidated profit despite lower tax cost, as it could be hit by more than a week of nationwide lockdown in the end oof the quarter.

Most of segments barring hydrocarbon and services businesses may report a decline in growth in quarter ended March 2020, hence the revenue may see a moderate increase (5-7 percent) on year-on-year basis.

"Adjusted revenue growth will be 5 percent YoY mainly led by the services business. The country wide lockdown from March 23 may impact the revenue growth as the bulk of the bills got certified towards the March-end. Inclusion of Midtree revenue will boost the revenue growth in IT business," said Narnolia which sees 7 percent fall in profit YoY.

Close

The brokerage feels revenue growth in other business like hydrocarbon will be around 12 percent on back of strong order book, power business will continue to report negative growth (down 31 percent) as the new orders received in last couple of quarter will take time to reflect into revenue.

related news

While expecting 7 percent growth in revenue, Kotak Institutional Equities said, "Consolidation of Mindtree obviates YoY comparison. We expect a 5 percent YoY decline in core EPC revenues in Q4FY20 for continuing operations driven by ten days of negligible revenues. Most segment would report a YoY decline in revenues barring Hydrocarbon segment."

Brokerages expect double digit decline in March quarter order inflow due to lockdown.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

"The current ongoing lockdown will impact the company's business in materially in Q1FY21," said Narnolia which sees order inflow at Rs 33,000-35,000 crore from core E&C business in Q4FY20, while Motilal Oswal expects order inflows in the core business to decline 13 percent YoY.

Key things to watch out for would be working capital, impact of the COVID-19 on company's business, the execution trend and outlook on some big ticket size orders, outlook on FY21 and commentary on risk management amid lockdown.

The stock lost 41 percent during last one year due to fear of slowing order inflow and nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 crisis. It was down 28 percent year-to-date and 38 percent during March quarter itself.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Larsen & Toubro #Result Poll

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.