    KPIGREEN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore, up 143.54% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore in March 2023 up 143.54% from Rs. 74.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.78 crore in March 2023 up 222.17% from Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.24 crore in March 2023 up 54.12% from Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2022.

    KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2022.

    KPIGREEN shares closed at 519.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 145.87% over the last 12 months.

    KPI Green Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.40179.2174.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.40179.2174.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.38104.6530.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.881.081.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.82-0.42-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.942.011.70
    Depreciation5.925.804.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7912.286.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3153.8231.20
    Other Income2.010.460.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.3254.2732.02
    Interest13.0911.7213.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2442.5518.42
    Exceptional Items-0.49---0.11
    P/L Before Tax36.7542.5518.31
    Tax4.978.098.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7834.469.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7834.469.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.7834.469.86
    Equity Share Capital36.1318.0718.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7919.075.46
    Diluted EPS8.7919.075.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7919.075.46
    Diluted EPS8.7919.075.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm