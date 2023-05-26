KPIGREEN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore, up 143.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore in March 2023 up 143.54% from Rs. 74.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.78 crore in March 2023 up 222.17% from Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.24 crore in March 2023 up 54.12% from Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2022.

KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2022.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 519.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 145.87% over the last 12 months.