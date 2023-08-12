English
    Kothari Ferment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in June 2023 up 8.65% from Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 1154.91% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 118.95% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

    Kothari Ferment shares closed at 64.36 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.44% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.6232.3023.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.6232.3023.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5614.7711.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.210.84-1.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.622.47
    Depreciation1.401.501.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.547.918.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.874.651.01
    Other Income0.000.130.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.874.781.04
    Interest0.840.780.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.714.000.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.714.000.36
    Tax-0.020.010.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.693.990.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.693.990.26
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.792.660.17
    Diluted EPS-1.792.660.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.792.660.17
    Diluted EPS-1.792.660.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Kothari Ferment #Kothari Fermentation and Biochem #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

