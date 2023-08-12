Kothari Ferment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in June 2023 up 8.65% from Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 1154.91% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 118.95% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 64.36 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.44% over the last 12 months.