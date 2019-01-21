App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review – capital market-linked biz soft, but steady overall show

The bank looks on track to execute its risk adjusted growth strategy

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Mahindra Bank delivered an overall in line performance. As expected, some of the capital market-related businesses were soft, but the result was directionally positive leaving no room for complaint.

kotak1

  • The group profitability growth of 13.5 percent was driven primarily by the bank that contributed close to 70 percent of the profits compared to 65 percent in the year-ago quarter.

  • Other performance drivers were the steady show from the Life insurance business and a strong performance of the asset management company. The latter is interesting after the regulatory changes in the business.

  • The performance of the capital market-linked businesses like securities and investment banking was soft on expected lines.


The bank also put up a steady show on a standalone basis with improvement in several key parameters.

kotak2

  • The robust growth in net interest income (the difference between interest income and expenses) was aided by advances growth and improvement in interest margin sequentially as well as YoY to 4.33 percent.

  • Non-interest income declined due to trading-related losses although growth in core fees was healthy at 25 percent.

  • The growth in operating expenses was a tad higher than usual resulting in a spike in the cost to income ratio to 50.3 percent.

  • Consequently, pre-provision profit grew by a modest 6.5 percent to Rs 1,938 crore.

  • The bank witnessed a significant write back of investment provision which aided in reporting a significantly higher profit growth.

  • On the business front, the bank armed with more than adequate capital (CAR 16.5 percent) appears to be back on a growth path. Advances grew 23.5 percent driven by home loans, Commercial Vehicles, small business loans as well as corporate advances.

  • The bank is doing a commendable job on the deposits front. While the overall deposits grew over 18 percent, the low-cost CASA grew by 28.5 percent and CASA share improved further to 50.7 percent.

The bank looks on track to execute its risk-adjusted growth strategy when the competitive landscape is looking exciting for well capitalised better-managed entities and the result echoes that sentiment.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #quarterly earnings #Result Analysis

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.