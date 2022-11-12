KM Sugar Mills Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore in September 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 down 88.28% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.62% from Rs. 23.90 crore in September 2021.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 25.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.90% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.