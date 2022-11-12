English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KM Sugar Mills Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore in September 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 down 88.28% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.62% from Rs. 23.90 crore in September 2021.

    KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

    Close

    KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 25.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.90% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.

    KM Sugar Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.77136.99201.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.77136.99201.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.3236.590.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.360.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks133.0271.93162.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.783.463.00
    Depreciation3.423.623.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3014.0612.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.666.9719.41
    Other Income2.811.680.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.478.6520.18
    Interest4.163.932.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.314.7217.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.314.7217.33
    Tax0.761.344.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.553.3813.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.553.3813.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.553.3813.23
    Equity Share Capital18.4018.4018.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.371.44
    Diluted EPS0.170.371.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.371.44
    Diluted EPS0.170.371.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KM Sugar Mills #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm