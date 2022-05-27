Kirloskar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.36 crore in March 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 750.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 99.82% from Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 197.84 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,387.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)