Kingfa Science Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 365.59 crore, up 20.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.59 crore in March 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 304.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2023 up 815.3% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2023 up 219.58% from Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,857.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.73% returns over the last 6 months and 93.92% over the last 12 months.