English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kingfa Science Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 365.59 crore, up 20.1% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 365.59 crore in March 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 304.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2023 up 815.3% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2023 up 219.58% from Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022.

    Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.

    Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,857.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.73% returns over the last 6 months and 93.92% over the last 12 months.

    Kingfa Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations365.59339.11304.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations365.59339.11304.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials279.66259.71255.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.2222.2117.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.28-13.45-18.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.108.555.92
    Depreciation3.623.573.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1732.5026.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0926.0213.70
    Other Income0.612.490.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.7028.5113.99
    Interest2.431.382.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2627.1311.99
    Exceptional Items-----6.50
    P/L Before Tax49.2627.135.49
    Tax12.656.891.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6220.234.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6220.234.00
    Equity Share Capital12.1112.1112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves121,104.61--121,104.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2416.713.30
    Diluted EPS30.2416.713.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2416.713.30
    Diluted EPS30.2416.713.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kingfa Science #Kingfa Science & Technology #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am