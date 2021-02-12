Kilitch Drugs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore in December 2020 up 27.61% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 134.35% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2020 up 53.39% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 92.65 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)