Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 1695.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Khaitan shares closed at 45.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and 25.21% over the last 12 months.