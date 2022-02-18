Khadim India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore in December 2021 up 6.29% from Rs. 174.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2021 up 84.86% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021 up 26.69% from Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2020.

Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2020.

Khadim India shares closed at 266.25 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)