Kesoram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore in September 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 834.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in September 2022 down 143.83% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2022 down 52.07% from Rs. 151.73 crore in September 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.