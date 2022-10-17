Kesoram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y
October 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 785.86 crore in September 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 834.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in September 2022 down 143.83% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2022 down 52.07% from Rs. 151.73 crore in September 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 57.20 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|785.86
|822.28
|834.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|785.86
|822.28
|834.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.97
|93.62
|87.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.67
|-24.64
|-12.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|346.24
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.53
|39.25
|36.73
|Depreciation
|19.79
|21.91
|22.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|591.33
|329.02
|583.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.57
|16.88
|116.12
|Other Income
|13.37
|26.17
|13.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.94
|43.05
|129.38
|Interest
|102.56
|104.40
|122.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.62
|-61.35
|6.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-20.25
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.62
|-61.35
|-13.73
|Tax
|-8.34
|-20.09
|3.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.28
|-41.26
|-16.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.28
|-41.26
|-16.93
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|244.54
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.58
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.58
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.58
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.58
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited