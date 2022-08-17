Kernex Micro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 37.54% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 37.54% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 240.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.69% returns over the last 6 months and 213.29% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|0.76
|1.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|0.76
|1.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|0.61
|1.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.13
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.50
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.28
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|1.87
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-3.62
|-2.93
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.34
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|-3.28
|-2.70
|Interest
|0.45
|0.54
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-3.82
|-3.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.98
|-8.25
|-3.22
|Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|-8.35
|-3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|-8.35
|-3.28
|Equity Share Capital
|13.80
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-6.68
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.68
|-2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-6.68
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.68
|-2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited